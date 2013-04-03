FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Metalloinvest hires banks for possible Eurobond - IFR
April 3, 2013 / 8:32 AM / in 4 years

Russia's Metalloinvest hires banks for possible Eurobond - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest iron ore miner Metalloinvest has mandated Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and VTB Capital as global coordinators and joint bookrunners for a possible Eurobond issue, IFR said on Wednesday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and analytical service, reported that meetings will start in the United States and Europe on April 5 with CA-CIB, Sberbank CIB and SG CIB also serving as joint bookrunners.

In March, Severstal, Russia’s second-biggest steel producer, raised $600 million in five-year Eurobonds, pricing the deal to yield 4.45 percent. (Writing By Alessandra Prentice. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

