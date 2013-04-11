FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Metalloinvest places 7-yr $1 bln Eurobond-source
April 11, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Metalloinvest places 7-yr $1 bln Eurobond-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest iron ore miner Metalloinvest has raised $1 billion in a seven-year Eurobond issue that pays 5.625 percent in annual interest, the lower end of the range, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

The yield guidance had been set at 5.875 percent, but was later lowered to between 5.625 and 5.750 percent.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale, VTB Capital and Sberbank organised the issue.

Metalloinvest, controlled by the country’s richest man Alisher Usmanov, said last September its first-half net profit almost tripled to $1.31 billion, mainly due to the sale of its transportation business. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Holmes)

