Subsidiaries of Russia's Metalloinvest receive $750 mln credit line
July 15, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Subsidiaries of Russia's Metalloinvest receive $750 mln credit line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Two subsidiaries of Russian biggest iron ore producer Metalloinvest have received a credit line for up to $750 million, Metalloinvest said in a statement on Wednesday.

Metalloinvest declined to comment on the purpose of raising the funds.

The company said that Bank of China, ING Bank, Sberbank, Societe Generale and UniCredit Bank were coordinating the deal; Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo and Nordea Bank were its leading organisers. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Svetlana Burmistrova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

