Russia's Metalloinvest posts Q3 net loss on weaker rouble

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest iron ore producer Metalloinvest posted a third-quarter net loss of $110 million on Thursday due to foreign exchange losses as a result of the weaker rouble, the company said in a statement.

The rouble has fallen 6 percent since early October, dragged down by lower oil prices and hitting Russian companies with debt held in dollars.

“(The net loss) was mainly due to the accrual of exchange differences on the debt currency,” Metalloinvest said.

Metalloinvest, owned by Russia’s third-richest man Alisher Usmanov, said revenue decreased 9.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to $1.1 billion due to lower prices for its products.

Core earnings, or EBITDA, fell 13 percent to $361 million and net debt decreased 9 percent to $3.5 billion, it said.

“In the third quarter, global prices for our main product types remained under pressure from oversupply and a cooling in developing markets,” said Chief Financial Officer Pavel Mitrofanov.

Mitrofanov said Metalloinvest’s debt burden remained under control despite the difficult market conditions and increasing production of value-added products was a priority. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Mark Potter)