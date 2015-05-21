FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Metalloinvest swings to $177 mln Q1 net profit
May 21, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Metalloinvest swings to $177 mln Q1 net profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest iron ore producer Metalloinvest swung to a net profit of $177 million in the first quarter of 2015, the company reported on Thursday.

Metalloinvest, owned by Russia’s third richest man Alisher Usmanov, reported a net loss of $542 million dollars for the last three months of 2014 due to a revaluation of its dollar-denominated debt following the depreciation of the rouble.

The company said it had managed to reduce its net debt to $3.8 billion, down 8.6 percent compared to the previous quarter.

“A conservative financial policy and prudent approach to capital expenditure has allowed us to reduce our debt burden,” said deputy Chief Executive Pavel Mitrofanov.

Revenue slipped 2 percent quarter-on-quarter to $1.24 billion, the company said, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7 percent to $458 million.

Metalloinvest’s EBITDA margin, a measure of profitability, rose to 37 percent, compared to 33.9 percent in the previous quarter, the company said, as the weaker rouble reduced costs in dollar terms. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Gareth Jones)

