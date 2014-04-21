Meteor lights up night sky in northern Russia

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - Russians with smartphones and dashboard cameras captured footage of a meteor that flashed across the night sky near the Arctic Circle over the weekend.

There were no reports of damage but the ball of fire raised eyebrows after a meteorite crashed to Earth near the Russian city of Chelyabinsk in February 2013, shattering windows, damaging buildings and injuring more than 1,200 people.

Footage from a dashboard camera in a car on a snow-lined road in the Murmansk region, north of the Arctic Circle, showed a bright ball streaking diagonally toward Earth, pulsating twice and disappearing behind a building.

The time was 2:14 a.m. on Sunday (2214 GMT on Saturday).

Russia’s TV Tsentr television said it was part of the annual Lyrid meteor shower and disintegrated before it could hit the ground.