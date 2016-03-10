FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Russian press minister died in U.S. of blunt force injuries
March 10, 2016 / 10:56 PM / a year ago

Former Russian press minister died in U.S. of blunt force injuries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - Former Russian Press Minister Mikhail Lesin, who was found dead in a Washington hotel room last year, died of blunt force injuries to the head, authorities said on Thursday.

Lesin who once headed state-controlled media giant Gazprom-Media, also had blunt force injuries to the neck, torso, arms and legs, the U.S. capital’s chief medical examiner and the Metropolitan Police Department said in a brief statement.

The incident was under investigation, the statement said.

Local and Russian media have reported that Lesin was found dead inside a hotel room in November in Washington’s Dupont Circle neighborhood, which is home to embassies and think tanks.

Russia’s RT television quoted family members at the time as saying he had died of a heart attack.

ABC News has said Lesin, who was Russia’s minister of press from 1999 to 2004 under President Vladimir Putin, had been accused of censoring Russia’s independent media. He became head of Gazprom-Media Holding in 2013 but resigned the following year.

A spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Washington was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
