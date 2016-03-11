Deceased former Russian press minister may have been attacked outside hotel -source

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - Police are investigating whether former Russian Press Minister Mikhail Lesin, who was found dead in a Washington hotel in November, was brutally assaulted before returning to the hotel, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Friday.

The source familiar with the investigation said authorities are still trying to determine a possible motive for the apparent attack and do not have any suspects.

U.S. authorities said on Thursday that Lesin had died of blunt force injuries to the head. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Tim Ahmann)