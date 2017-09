MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Navy’s Northern Fleet and paratrooper units to be on full alert as part of snap military exercises, state-owned RIA news agency cited the defence minister as saying on Monday.

The tests were due to include nearly 40,000 servicemen, 41 warships and 15 submarines, RIA reported. (Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)