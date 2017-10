MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - An underground explosion killed 18 people in a Russian coal mine on Monday, Interfax news agency quoted an Interior Ministry official as saying.

“According to preliminary information ... 18 people died, 10 of whom have been brought to the surface,” Interfax quoted an official at the ministry’s press department as saying.

The mine belongs to a division of Severstal, one of Russia’s largest steel producers.