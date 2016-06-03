FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fire breaks out at Siberian mine, over 50 miners underground - agencies
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 3, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Fire breaks out at Siberian mine, over 50 miners underground - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a coal mine in Russia’s southern Siberian region of Kemerovo on Friday and more than 50 miners were still underground, Russian news agencies quoted a source in local emergencies services as saying.

A total of 103 miners were working in the Zarechnaya mine at the time, 51 of whom had already been led to the surface, the Interfax news agency reported. A spokesman for the Emergencies Ministry confirmed to Reuters that a fire had broken at the mine, but gave no further details.

Rescue and recovery teams were working at the scene, agencies reported. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Polina Devitt, Lusya Danilova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.