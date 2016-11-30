FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 30, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 9 months ago

Russian finmin says hopes new economy minister will boost cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday he hoped that the appointment of his former deputy Maxim Oreshkin as the country's new economy minister would help speed up cooperation between the two ministries.

"The key is to have common ideas, plans, policy. There always will be some debates ... But I think that now we will be finding common solutions faster and more easily," Siluanov told reporters. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

