Russian submarine test-launches Bulava intercontinental missile

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday successfully tested its new submarine-launched Bulava intercontinental missile, designed to carry nuclear warheads, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said the nuclear submarine Alexander Nevsky fired the missile from under water in the Barents Sea and it landed on a military training ground in Russia’s far eastern peninsula of Kamchatka, as planned.

The 12-metre-long (39.4 feet) weapon is intended to become the cornerstone of Russia’s nuclear forces.

The last test was successfully carried out in September after the development of Bulava, or Mace, had been delayed by numerous failed launches.

President Vladimir Putin said after the previous test that Russia must maintain its nuclear deterrent to counter growing security threats. Ties between Moscow and the West have hit new lows over the crisis in Ukraine.