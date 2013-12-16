FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland says worried over Russian missile deployment
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 16, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

Poland says worried over Russian missile deployment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Poland is worried about the possibility Russia has deployed Iskander missiles in the Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad, and will consult with its NATO partners on the issue, the foreign ministry in Warsaw said on Monday.

“The plans to deploy new Iskander-M rockets in Kaliningrad are worrying,” the ministry said in a statement, commenting on reports in Russian and German media that the missiles had been deployed.

It said it had received no official information from Russia on the deployment, and was checking the media reports. It said it expected consultations on the issue among NATO and European Union partners, and an eventual response. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.