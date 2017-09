MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker MMK will use funds it is to receive from selling part of its stake in Australian iron ore company Fortescue to repay debt over 2017-2019, Chief Financial Officer Sergey Sulimov said on Friday.

MMK is in the proccess of gradually selling its stake in Fortescue. (Reporting by Sveta Burmistrova, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Alexander Winning)