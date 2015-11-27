FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russia's MMK says could increase dividends from 20 pct of profit in 2016
#Basic Materials
November 27, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Russia's MMK says could increase dividends from 20 pct of profit in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say dividend increase will not be as much as 50 pct of net profit)

MAGNITOGORSK, Russia, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russian steel producer MMK could increase its dividend payments from 20 percent of net profit in 2016, but not up to 50 percent, Deputy Chief Executive Sergei Sulimov said on Friday.

“We consider a payment of 50 percent of net profit a lot for the capital-intensive metals industry,” Sulimov said.

The decision will be made in April or May next year, Sulimov added. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Susan Fenton)

