Russia's MMK Q4 net loss at $141 mln, below fcast

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russian steel major MMK reported on Friday a fourth-quarter net loss of $141 million, missing analysts’ expectations of a $47 million loss due to one-off factors, and said weak steel prices could hurt its first-quarter results.

The one-off charges totalled $72 million and included impairment of non-current assets and write-offs of previous expenses, the company said in a statement.

It also reported earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $296 million against the poll figure of $298 million.

“The slow rebound in steel prices and the growth in iron ore prices could negatively impact MMK Group’s results in Q1 2013,” it said.

MMK’s worse-than-expected numbers followed a shock 2012 loss revealed on Thursday by London-listed Evraz Russia’s largest steelmaker.