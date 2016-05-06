UPDATE 1-Russian steelmaker MMK sees brighter outlook after poor first quarter

* Hot rolled steel prices up 85 pct since Jan

* MMK shares up 1.7 pct on weak market (Adds details, quotes, background)

MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - MMK, one of Russia’s largest steelmakers, said it expected better financial results in the second quarter after reporting a 39 percent drop in first-quarter core earnings on Friday due to weak domestic demand and low prices.

Russian steelmakers have been hit by a collapse in global steel prices, which plumbed 10-year lows at the end of 2015 and early 2016. MMK competitor Severstal reported core earnings were down 53 percent year-on-year for the first quarter.

MMK, controlled by businessman Viktor Rashnikov, said it expected stronger second-quarter results due to “early signs of a recovery in domestic demand and a gradual increase in rouble prices on the domestic market towards parity with export prices.”

MMK shares were up 1.7 percent at 0950 GMT, outperforming Moscow’s broader MICEX index, which was down 0.7 percent.

Export prices for hot-rolled steel out of Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) CIS-HRC-EXPRU rose to $480 per tonne in May, up almost 85 percent since January thanks to mill closures in China and improved demand.

Still, Chinese producers have since ramped up output and once-shut plants have resumed production.

MMK said the drop in its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to $287 million reflected the “challenging economic situation on the Russian market and low prices ... on global markets which bottomed in Jan 2016.”

First-quarter revenue tumbled 31 percent year-on-year to $1.05 billion, while net profit fell 20 percent to $157 million, the company said.

“The results are weak, but likely to be ignored by the market due to the recovery in steel prices since March,” Aton analysts said in a research note.

NLMK, MMK’s biggest competitor, is due to report first-quarter financial results on May 17. In March, its Chief Executive Oleg Bagrin said he expected lower production and sales in the first quarter. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Susan Fenton)