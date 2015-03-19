Russian steelmaker MMK posts Q4 loss due to FX write-offs

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - MMK, one of Russia’s biggest steelmakers, posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $150 million due to a non-cash foreign exchange loss of $394 million caused by a weaker rouble.

Its fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 25 percent to $392 million, it said on Thursday, outperforming analysts’ estimates of $387 million in Reuters poll. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)