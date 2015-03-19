FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian steelmaker MMK posts Q4 loss due to FX write-offs
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 19, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

Russian steelmaker MMK posts Q4 loss due to FX write-offs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - MMK, one of Russia’s biggest steelmakers, posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $150 million due to a non-cash foreign exchange loss of $394 million caused by a weaker rouble.

Its fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 25 percent to $392 million, it said on Thursday, outperforming analysts’ estimates of $387 million in Reuters poll. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.