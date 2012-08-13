FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia MMK sells stake in Techenskoe field development
August 13, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

Russia MMK sells stake in Techenskoe field development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s fourth largest steelmaker Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) said on Monday it had sold its stakes in two companies, one of which holds a licence for the development of Techenskoe iron ore field in the Urals.

MMK sold a 51 percent stake in Bakalskoe Iron Ore Management and 100 percent stake in Rudnik, which owns a license for the development of the Techenskoe field, to Atop International Ltd., an offshore company, MMK said in a statement.

MMK produced a total of 13.2 million tonnes of crude steel in 2011.

Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk

