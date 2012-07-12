FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia awards 4G licences to four operators-sources
July 12, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Russia awards 4G licences to four operators-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - Russian telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor awarded licences for next-generation mobile services to state-controlled Rostelecom and mobile phone groups MTS, Vimpelcom and MegaFon, two sources familiar with the results said.

Roskomnadzor declined immediate comment on Thursday.

MegaFon said in a statement it was awarded a licence, confirming the Reuters report.

The results of the tender are in line with expectations that were based on the tender scoring criteria.

The ‘Big Three’ mobile groups and Rostelecom beat out Nordic telecoms operator Tele2, TTK - a telecoms unit of Russian Railways - and Summa Telecom, part of Summa Group.

