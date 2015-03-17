Russia's MTS sees net profit drop by almost 92 pct in Q4

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s top mobile phone operator MTS said on Tuesday its net profit in the fourth quarter of last year dropped almost 92 percent to 1.6 billion roubles, partly hit by foreign exchange losses.

MTS, part of the Sistema conglomerate, said it expected total 2015 revenues to rise by more than 2 percent compared to an increase of 3.1 percent last year.

MTS also forecast a 2015 margin on operating income before depreciation and amortisation of more than 40 percent. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)