FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's MTS says Q1 net profit falls 14 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's MTS says Q1 net profit falls 14 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit fell around 14 percent, year-on-year, to 10.9 billion roubles ($221.30 million), slightly above expectations.

It said the bottom line had been hit by a 3.5 billion rouble loss from the revaluation of its foreign currency-denominated debt and 1.7 billion roubles in loss provisions related to its deposits at insolvent Ukrainian banks.

Analysts had forecast the company would post a net profit of 10.5 billion roubles, compared to around 13 billion roubles in the first quarter of 2014. ($1 = 49.2550 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.