Russian mobile phone subscriptions up in Q2
#Market News
August 29, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Russian mobile phone subscriptions up in Q2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone
subscriptions stood at 243.1 million at the end of June, equal
to about 170 percent of the population, up from 241.5 million
three months earlier, data from market research group AC&M
showed.
    The number is higher than 100 percent because many people
own more than one SIM card. Russia's population reached 143
million in 2012, according to the Federal Statistics Service.
    AC&M provided the following data (millions of subscribers,
including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan,
Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan):
 
                                        June 30    March 31
  Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)       110.13      108.67
   of which in Russia                     77.27       76.11
  Vimpelcom*             107.33      105.81
   of which in Russia                     56.25       54.95
  Megafon              70.23       69.74    
   of which in Russia                     67.99       67.63
  Tele2 Russia**                          30.98       23.66
  Rostelecom **                   6.31       14.81
  Cellular Communications MOTIV**          2.41        2.41
  SMARTS Group**                           1.71        1.72
 * = Vimpelcom's numbers are for Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine,
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan.
 ** = All subscribers are in Russia.
    = Rostelecom completed on Aug. 6 the final stage of a deal
to create a mobile joint venture with Tele2 Russia, having
transferred 100 percent of its shares in RT Mobile into the
venture in which it got a 45 percent stake. 

  Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of June 30:
                    MTS      Megafon   Vimpelcom    Others
  Russia            32.0      28.0        23.0        17.0
  Moscow            37.2      30.0        32.4         0.4
  St Petersburg     29.0      35.0        19.0        17.0
  Regions           31.0      27.0        21.0        21.0

 NOTE: For year-ago data, please double-click on 

 (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt and
Mark Potter)

