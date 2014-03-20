Russian phone subscriptions rise further

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone subscriptions stood at 242.8 million at the end of last year, equal to 170 percent of the population, up from 239.5 million three months earlier, data from market research group AC&M showed on Thursday. The total number of valid SIM cards was up 12.3 million from the same period a year ago. The number is higher than 100 percent because many people own several SIM cards. Russia's population reached 143 million in 2012, according to the Federal Statistics Service. AC&M provided the following data (millions of subscribers, including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan): Dec 31 Sept 30 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) 107.83 105.27 of which in Russia 75.32 73.14 Vimpelcom* 107.68 108.93 of which in Russia 56.51 58.10 Megafon 70.13 68.26 of which in Russia 68.13 66.32 Tele2 Russia** 23.72 23.60 Rostelecom ** 14.78 14.06 Cellular Communications MOTIV** 2.42 2.42 SMARTS Group** 1.74 1.72 * = Vimpelcom's headline subscriber numbers are for Russia and the CIS block of former Soviet republics only. ** = All subscribers are in Russia. Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of Dec. 31: MTS Megafon Vimpelcom Others Russia 31.0 28.0 23.0 18.0 Moscow 37.0 29.0 33.0 0.4 St Petersburg 28.0 34.0 20.0 18.0 Regions 30.0 27.0 22.0 21.0 NOTE: For the year-ago data, please double-click on (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)