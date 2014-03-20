FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian phone subscriptions rise further
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 20, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

Russian phone subscriptions rise further

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone
subscriptions stood at 242.8 million at the end of last year,
equal to 170 percent of the population, up from 239.5 million
three months earlier, data from market research group AC&M
showed on Thursday.
    The total number of valid SIM cards was up 12.3 million from
the same period a year ago. The number is higher than 100
percent because many people own several SIM cards. Russia's
population reached 143 million in 2012, according to the Federal
Statistics Service.
    AC&M provided the following data (millions of subscribers,
including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan,
Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan): 
         
                                       Dec 31      Sept 30    
  Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)     107.83       105.27      
   of which in Russia                   75.32        73.14  
  Vimpelcom*           107.68       108.93     
   of which in Russia                   56.51        58.10
  Megafon            70.13        68.26 
   of which in Russia                   68.13        66.32
  Tele2 Russia**                        23.72        23.60 
  Rostelecom **                14.78        14.06 
  Cellular Communications MOTIV**        2.42         2.42 
  SMARTS Group**                         1.74         1.72 
 * = Vimpelcom's headline subscriber numbers are for Russia and 
the CIS block of former Soviet republics only. 
 ** = All subscribers are in Russia. 
                  
 Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of Dec. 31: 
                    MTS      Megafon   Vimpelcom    Others 
  Russia            31.0      28.0        23.0        18.0 
  Moscow            37.0      29.0        33.0         0.4 
  St Petersburg     28.0      34.0        20.0        18.0 
  Regions           30.0      27.0        22.0        21.0   
    
 NOTE: For the year-ago data, please double-click on 
 

 (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
