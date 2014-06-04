Russian mobile phone subscriptions edge down in Q1

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone subscriptions stood at 241.5 million at the end of March, equal to 169 percent of the population, down from 242.8 million three months earlier, data from market research group AC&M showed on Wednesday.

The penetration number is higher than 100 percent because many people own more than one SIM card. Russia’s population reached 143 million in 2012, according to the Federal Statistics Service.

The quarter-on-quarter decline resulted from operators cleaning up their subscriber base and was also due to market saturation, said AC&M partner Anton Pogrebinsky.

Two of the three biggest carriers, Megafon and Vimpelcom, disconnect subscribers who had not used their phones for three months. MTS, which has a six-month count policy, accounted for 100 percent of net additions as the clean-up by the other two offset their new subscriptions.

AC&M provided the following data (millions of subscribers, including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan):

March 31 Dec 31 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) 108.67 107.83

of which in Russia 76.11 75.32 Vimpelcom* 105.81 107.68

of which in Russia 54.95 56.51 Megafon 69.74 70.13

of which in Russia 67.63 68.13 Tele2 Russia** 23.66 23.72 Rostelecom ** 14.81 14.78 Cellular Communications MOTIV** 2.41 2.42 SMARTS Group** 1.72 1.74 * = Vimpelcom’s numbers are for Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan. ** = All subscribers are in Russia. Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of March 31:

MTS Megafon Vimpelcom Others Russia 31.0 28.0 23.0 18.0 Moscow 38.0 30.0 32.0 0.4 St Petersburg 28.0 35.0 19.0 18.0 Regions 31.0 27.0 21.0 21.0 NOTE: For the year-ago data, please double-click on (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by David Evans)