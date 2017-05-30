FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: Moldovan president expected to visit Russia this week - RIA
May 30, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 3 months ago

Kremlin: Moldovan president expected to visit Russia this week - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Moldovan President Igor Dodon is expected to attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Dodon said earlier on Tuesday that he hoped to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the expulsion of Russian diplomats from his country. The expulsion was ordered by Moldova's government dominated by Dodon's political opponents. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

