Russia to suspend fruit imports from Moldova
July 18, 2014

Russia to suspend fruit imports from Moldova

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia will suspend fruit imports from Moldova starting on July 21, Russia’s veterinary and phytosanitary service (VPSS) said on Friday, citing what it called a lack of laboratory control over those products.

The suspension is temporary, VPSS added.

Earlier in July Russia limited imports of meat from Moldova, a move the European Union said looked like retaliation against the former Soviet country for entering a free-trade deal with the EU. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Dale Hudson)

