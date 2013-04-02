FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow Exchange 2012 net profit rises 22 pct
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Moscow Exchange 2012 net profit rises 22 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange increased net profit 22 percent last year, helped by higher trading volumes and interest income, it said on Tuesday.

The Moscow Exchange - Russia’s main venue for trading in stocks, bonds, currencies and derivatives - raised 15 billion roubles in an initial public offering in February as part of Moscow’s efforts to establish itself as a global financial hub.

Its net profit last year rose to 8.2 billion roubles ($264 million), and earnings per share increased to 3.86 roubles from 3.14 roubles in 2011, the company said in a statement.

Revenues grew 27 percent to 21.5 billion roubles thanks to higher derivatives fees and commissions, stronger trading volumes on forex and money markets and increased interest income.

Overall trading volumes across all markets totalled 369.7 trillion roubles ($11.88 trillion), up 24 percent, with forex, money market and derivatives offsetting declines in equities volumes. ($1 = 31.1197 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

