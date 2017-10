MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian electricity provider Mosenergo said on Friday its first-half net profit stood at 5.1 billion roubles ($156.6 million), down 32 percent from the same year-earlier period.

The company, controlled by gas monopoly Gazprom, added that its revenues were also down, to 85.6 billion roubles, from 89.9 billion roubles in the first six months of 2011.