FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's MTS eyes internet provider Akado - report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2013 / 6:35 AM / in 4 years

Russia's MTS eyes internet provider Akado - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Russian telecoms operator MTS is in talks to acquire Akado, a major broadband and cable television provider, in a drive to expand its footprint in the Moscow region, the Kommersant daily reported on Wednesday.

Akado is majority owned by Russia’s tycoon Viktor Vekselberg’s Renova Group and businessman Yuri Pripachkin.

“MTS has officially sent an offer to the Akado shareholders, it is being discussed,” the paper quoted a telecoms market source as saying. The paper also said that Akado’s owners valued the company at over $1 billion a year ago.

MTS declined comment. Akado was not immediately available.

If an acquisition is completed, MTS would take control of more than 50 percent of the broadband and pay-TV market in Moscow. Vimpelcom controls 22.7 percent, the paper says.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.