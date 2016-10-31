FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia's MTS launches up to 10 bln rouble share buyback
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 10 months ago

Russia's MTS launches up to 10 bln rouble share buyback

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Could repurchase around 50 mln own shares from market, parent

* Price range 199-229 roubles/shr vs 213 roubles at last session

* Shares rise 3.7 percent

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS plans to repurchase up to 10 billion roubles worth ($158.4 million) of its own shares from minority shareholders and parent company Sistema in 2016, it said on Monday.

The company plans to spend around 4.9 billion roubles to repurchase around 25 million shares from the market and will also buy back its shares from Sistema on a pro-rata basis.

Sistema, which has an effective 50.65 percent stake in MTS, said in a separate statement it would sell up to 25.5 million MTS shares, representing a 1.27 percent stake, back to the company and expected to fetch up to 5.1 billion roubles.

"The transaction ... will allow the corporation to raise additional funds for investments, while retaining its effective controlling stake in MTS," said Mikhail Shamolin, Sistema Chief Executive Officer.

MTS said it had set a price range at 199 roubles to 229 roubles per ordinary share and will select the lowest-bid price within that range. The stock last traded at 213.3 roubles on Oct. 28.

Shares in MTS rose 3.7 percent by 1034 GMT to 221.20 roubles, outperforming broader Moscow market index.

MTS approved a three-year share buyback programme for up to 30 billion roubles in May this year. ($1 = 63.1143 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
