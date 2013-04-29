FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MTS recommends 2012 dividend of 14.6 roubles per share
April 29, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

MTS recommends 2012 dividend of 14.6 roubles per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Russian telecoms operator MTS may pay dividends for 2012 worth 14.6 roubles per share, amounting to 30.2 billion roubles ($976 million) in total, the company said on Monday.

The company also intends to pay an additional dividend in the autumn worth around 11 billion roubles, it added.

MTS also announced that it was changing its dividend policy. The minimum sum for dividends in 2013-15 will be determined either as 75 percent of free cash flow from the previous financial year under US GAAP, or as 40 billion roubles a year, whichever is largest.

