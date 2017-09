MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS may pay dividends for 2013 worth 18.6 roubles ($0.52) per share, amounting to 38.4 billion roubles in total, the company said on Monday.

MTS is controlled by services conglomerate Sistema . ($1 = 35.6305 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)