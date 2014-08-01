FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's MTS recommends higher interim dividends
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's MTS recommends higher interim dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds year-ago dividends, background)

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Friday it might increase interim dividend payout by about 19 percent from the year-ago level.

MTS’ board has recommended paying a dividend of 6.2 roubles ($0.17) per share and 12.4 roubles per American Depositary Receipt on first-half results, compared with 5.2 roubles the year earlier, it said in a statement.

The total payout for the first half of 2014 would amount to 12.8 billion roubles, compared with 10.8 billion a year ago.

The company said earlier it aims to pay an amount equal to at least 75 percent of its free cash flow or, if greater, 40 billion roubles in annual dividends. For 2013, it had paid 49.2 billion roubles. ($1 = 35.7630 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.