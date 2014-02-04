FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's MTS says sales growth could slow as consumer demand weakens
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's MTS says sales growth could slow as consumer demand weakens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Tuesday its sales growth could slow in the next three years as economic slowdown in the country may affect consumer demand.

The company expects sales to rise by 3-5 percent a year in 2014-2016, compared to a targeted growth of around 5 percent in 2013, chief executive officer Andrei Dubovskov told reporters.

MTS cited a possible fall of revenues from voice calls amid a broader decline in economic activity and lower roaming revenues as cash-strapped consumers are expected to travel less. It also said sales of smartphones could fall as incomes are expected to decline and the cost of consumer credit may rise.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.