FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's MTS Q3 net profit falls, trims sales view
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's MTS Q3 net profit falls, trims sales view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - MTS, Russia’s top mobile phone operator, reported on Tuesday a 14 percent year-on-year drop in its third-quarter net profit, after the year-earlier result was boosted by one-off gains.

The company said its net profit was 18.1 billion roubles ($556.2 million) in the July through September period, compared with 21 billion the year earlier when it recorded a $100 million foreign exchange gain.

After adjusting for one-off items, the net profit was up 3 percent, year-on-year. Analysts, polled by Reuters, forecast a net profit of 18.4 billion roubles.

The company also downgraded its full-year revenue guidance and now expects growth of at least 5 percent, compared to its previous 5-7 percent forecast. Third-quarter revenues rose 4 percent, year-on-year, MTS said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.