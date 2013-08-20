Russia's MTS posts $881 mln Q2 profit, beats f'cast

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Top Russian mobile phone operator MTS posted second quarter earnings of 29 billion roubles ($881 million) after a year-ago loss, beating analysts’ expectations, the company said on Tuesday.

New York-listed MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema, said in June it would book a $320 million gain this quarter from the settlement of a dispute over the 51-percent stake it bought in Kyrgyz operator Bitel in 2005.

On Tuesday, MTS also said its revenues added 5 percent to 97.5 billion roubles year-on-year, while operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) was up almost 10 percent to 44.4 billion roubles.

The OIBDA margin stood at 45.5 percent and the company raised its full-year forecast to 43 percent from a previous 41-42 percent, it said.