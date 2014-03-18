FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's MTS Q4 net income up 16 pct, beats fcast
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2014 / 11:00 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's MTS Q4 net income up 16 pct, beats fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s top mobile phone operator MTS reported on Tuesday a 16 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, beating forecasts, and reiterated guidance for the current year.

Net profit for the telecoms group, part of conglomerate Sistema, was 19.75 billion roubles ($544.1 million)compared to an average forecast of 14.8 billion roubles in a Reuters poll and 17 billion the year earlier.

Revenues rose 6.4 percent to 104.75 billion roubles, the company said in a statement. It reiterated its 2014 sales growth forecast of 3-5 percent compared to 5.3 percent last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.