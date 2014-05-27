FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's MTS posts flat Q1 net profit, keeps guidance
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's MTS posts flat Q1 net profit, keeps guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit was almost unchanged from the same year-ago period, slightly missing estimates.

The company reported a net profit of 13 billion roubles ($380 million) for the first three months of 2014 compared with 12.96 billion a year ago, while analysts had on average expected a profit of 13.5 billion roubles.

Revenues rose 5.1 percent to 97.6 billion roubles and operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) grew 5.3 percent to 41.5 billion roubles, slightly above the average forecasts of 97 billion and 41.2 billion respectively. ($1 = 34.1780 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.