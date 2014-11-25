FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's MTS Q3 net profit down 11 pct y/y
November 25, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's MTS Q3 net profit down 11 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s top mobile phone operator MTS posted a 11.2 percent year-on-year fall in third quarter net profit on Tuesday to 16 billion roubles ($354 million).

MTS, owned by the Sistema oil-to-telecoms conglomerate controlled by businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov, was expected to report third-quarter net profit of 15.4 billion roubles.

The company said in a statement that its revenues were up 3.6 percent at 107.1 billion roubles, with OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortisation) rising by 4.1 percent to 48.2 billion roubles.

MTS said it was increasing its revenue growth forecast to more than 2 percent this year from over 1 percent and its OIBDA growth forecast to around 1 percent. But the firm said market volatility could affect its forecasts. (1 US dollar = 45.2102 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

