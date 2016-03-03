FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin: Nanny who says beheaded Russian child to avenge Syria strikes 'mentally unsound'
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 3, 2016 / 9:56 AM / in 2 years

Kremlin: Nanny who says beheaded Russian child to avenge Syria strikes 'mentally unsound'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - A Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday that remarks by a woman who said she had beheaded a child in Moscow to avenge Muslims killed in the Kremlin’s campaign of air strikes in Syria should be regarded as those of someone who is mentally unsound.

Gulchekhra Bobokulova, of Muslim-majority Uzbekistan, was shown in video footage posted online earlier on Thursday as saying she had committed the crime because she was unhappy with President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch air strikes in the Middle East.

“I may be wrong. I‘m not an expert or a judge but it is obvious that we are definitely talking about a woman who is mentally unsound,” Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman, told reporters. “You need to regard anything that such a deranged woman says accordingly.” (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander Winning)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.