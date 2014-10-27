FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's M.video to pay 4.5 bln roubles in one-time dividend
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 27, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's M.video to pay 4.5 bln roubles in one-time dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, share price move)

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest electronics retailer M.video plans to pay a special dividend totalling 4.5 billion roubles ($107 million), the company said on Monday.

It said in a statement it had accumulated a substantial cash position and had decided to return excess cash to shareholders amid a lack of “any outstanding investment opportunity”.

The board has recommended paying 25 roubles per share as a special dividend, subject to a vote by a general shareholders meeting on Dec. 5.

“This special dividend should be considered as a one-time event which will not impact the annual dividend which is set at 60 percent of annual profits,” Cahirman Peter Györffy said.

The company’s shares were up 8.6 percent at 204 roubles by 1540 GMT.

The company earlier approved a dividend policy which envisages paying 60 percent of net profits to shareholders in annual dividends.

In May it announced its dividend for last year would be 20 roubles a share, with the total payout amounting to 3.6 billion pounds.

M.video’s biggest shareholder is its founder and chief executive, Alexander Tynkovan. (1 US dollar = 42.1820 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning, Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.