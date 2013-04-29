Russia's M.Video recommends deferring 2012 dividends

MOSCOW, Apr 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest home electronics and white goods retailer M.Video said on Friday its board of directors recommended not to declare 2012 dividend payments.

“The board of directors have decided to defer the 2012 dividend proposal until we are able to complete a review of the company’s strategic development opportunities,” said Peter Györffy, chairman of the board. “We anticipate that it will be done by the end of summer”.