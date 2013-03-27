FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's M.Video 2012 net profit rises 23 pct
March 27, 2013 / 8:19 AM / in 5 years

Russia's M.Video 2012 net profit rises 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian home electronics retailer M.Video reported on Wednesday a 23 percent rise in 2012 net profit thanks to higher sales.

Net profit increased to 4.14 billion roubles ($134 million) from 3.37 billion roubles in 2011, the company said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 21 percent to 7.53 billion roubles, with a margin unchanged at 5.6 percent.

It earlier reported a 20 percent rise in 2012 sales to 158 billion roubles as it opened 42 new stores. ($1 = 30.8922 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

