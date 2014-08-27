FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's M.video reports 13 pct fall in first-half net profit
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 27, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's M.video reports 13 pct fall in first-half net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - M.video, Russia’s biggest consumer electronics retailer, said on Wednesday its first-half net profit fell 13.4 percent, year-on-year, to 1.1 billion roubles ($30 million).

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 8 percent to 2.7 billion roubles despite a 3.2 percent increase in net revenue to 68.6 billion roubles, the company said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 36.1380 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.