Russia's M.Video reports 12 pct sales growth in Q1
April 18, 2013 / 9:51 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's M.Video reports 12 pct sales growth in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest home electronics and white goods retailer M.Video said on Thursday its first-quarter revenue rose 12 percent to 43.6 billion roubles ($1.38 billion), year-on-year, same pace as in the previous quarter.

M.Video’s same-store sales rose 2.2 percent in the first quarter, the company said in a statement. In the fourth quarter of 2012, sales also rose 12 percent, while same-store revenue was up by 1 percent.

The company added seven stores on a net basis in the January through March period, bringing its total number of shops to 303.

M.Video has reportedly asked the Russian anti-monopoly regulator for permission to buy its closest competitor Eldorado, seeking a deal that would create an undisputed market leader with annual sales of around $9 billion. ($1 = 31.6880 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

