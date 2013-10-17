FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian retailer M.video Q3 sales rise 10 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 17, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Russian retailer M.video Q3 sales rise 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest home electronics and white goods retailer M.video on Thursday said its third-quarter sales grew 10.4 percent, year-on-year, slowing after an increase of around 15 percent in the previous quarter.

The company reported sales of 42.4 billion roubles ($1.3 billion) for the three months to end-September, bringing the nine-month result to 121 billion roubles - an increase of 12.2 percent on the year earlier period.

Same-store sales edged up 1.7 percent in the third quarter after 2.8 percent growth in the second quarter. It opened 23 new stores in January-September and now has a total of 316. ($1 = 32.1735 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.