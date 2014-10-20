Russian electronics retailer M.video sales up 1.7 pct in Q3

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - M.video, Russia’s biggest consumer electronics retailer, said on Thursday its third-quarter sales were up by 1.7 percent to 43.2 billion roubles ($1.06 billion).

The company’s like-for-like sales were down 2 percent in annual terms, M.video said in a statement.

The company said it had opened 28 stories in the first nine months of the year and will upgrade its guidance to 40 stores for the full year. (1 US dollar = 40.8230 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)