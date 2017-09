MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest consumer electronics retailer M.video said on Friday its sales jumped 52 percent in the final quarter of 2014 when consumers rushed to stores before retailers hiked prices following a plunge in the rouble.

M.video said fourth-quarter sales totalled 82.6 billion roubles ($1.27 billion), up from 54.3 billion roubles a year ago, driven by a 43 percent jump in like-for-like sales. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)